A Promising Spot for Life on Mars

As NASA's Mars rover Curiosity makes its way up the central peak of Gale Crater, it has been gathering evidence from ancient lake beds and long ago groundwater environments that are promising for life. Scientists in charge of the mission gave an update of their findings Dec. 13 at the American Geophysical Union's annual fall meeting in San Francisco, saying the landing site at Gale Crater had exceeded their expectations.

