VIDEO: Car Slams Into Gas Pump, Overturns In Parkville

Tuesday May 2

Shocking surveillance video shows a car slamming into a pump at a gas station, knocking it over and flipping upside down. A 2007 Mercury Milan driven by a 64-year-old man around 4:55 a.m. Monday careened out of control down Putty Hill Avenue in Parkville and crashed into a gas pump at the Carroll Fuel Station.

