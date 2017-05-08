VIDEO: Car Slams Into Gas Pump, Overturns In Parkville

Shocking surveillance video shows a car slamming into a pump at a gas station, knocking it over and flipping upside down. A 2007 Mercury Milan driven by a 64-year-old man around 4:55 a.m. Monday careened out of control down Putty Hill Avenue in Parkville and crashed into a gas pump at the Carroll Fuel Station.

