Baltimore County police shooting in P...

Baltimore County police shooting in Parkville area ruled justified

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore County prosecutors have ruled that a police officer was justified in shooting a man in the Parkville area in April, citing evidence including body camera footage. In a letter Tuesday to the Police Department, Deputy State's Attorney Robin Coffin wrote that the officer acted "for his own safety."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Im 14 gay and like rough sex (Nov '14) May 7 jakebon 2
News Rat eradication pilot program kicking off in ni... Apr '17 Fitus T Bluster 1
Telling the age of an Illegal before turning th... Mar '17 The Truth 2
News Four bias-related incidents of vandalism report... Feb '17 mike 1
News Hard times keep car repo man busy (Mar '09) Feb '17 Mydawgz 57
Review: Maryland Pain Management, Medical Acupu... Feb '17 Alllen 1
Dead cat on Allegheny (Nov '16) Nov '16 Game Saint 1
See all Parkville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Baltimore County was issued at May 17 at 4:35PM EDT

Parkville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Parkville, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,009 • Total comments across all topics: 281,113,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC