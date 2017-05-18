Baltimore County police shooting in Parkville area ruled justified
Baltimore County prosecutors have ruled that a police officer was justified in shooting a man in the Parkville area in April, citing evidence including body camera footage. In a letter Tuesday to the Police Department, Deputy State's Attorney Robin Coffin wrote that the officer acted "for his own safety."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Parkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Im 14 gay and like rough sex (Nov '14)
|May 7
|jakebon
|2
|Rat eradication pilot program kicking off in ni...
|Apr '17
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
|Telling the age of an Illegal before turning th...
|Mar '17
|The Truth
|2
|Four bias-related incidents of vandalism report...
|Feb '17
|mike
|1
|Hard times keep car repo man busy (Mar '09)
|Feb '17
|Mydawgz
|57
|Review: Maryland Pain Management, Medical Acupu...
|Feb '17
|Alllen
|1
|Dead cat on Allegheny (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Game Saint
|1
Find what you want!
Search Parkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC