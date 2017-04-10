Police: Maryland officer shoots man w...

Police: Maryland officer shoots man who reached for gun

Authorities in Maryland say a police officer checking on a report of car break-ins shot a man who reached for a gun in his waistband. Baltimore County police said in a statement that an officer responding to a report of someone breaking into cars early Wednesday in Parkville noticed a man trying to conceal himself.

