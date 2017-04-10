Man Reaches For Gun, Shot By Baltimore County Officer In Parkville
Baltimore County Police received a call around 4:30 a.m. for a suspect breaking into cars in the area of Hillendale Road and Northview Road. An officer arrived at the scene and saw a man attempting to hide.
