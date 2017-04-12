Kamenetz set to unveil Baltimore County budget plan Thursday
Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz will continue a two-decades-long streak of no property and income tax rate increases when he delivers his proposed budget Thursday morning. Kamenetz will lay out his spending plan for the Baltimore region's largest jurisdiction during his "state of the county" speech before the County Council.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Parkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Telling the age of an Illegal before turning th...
|Mar 27
|The Truth
|2
|Four bias-related incidents of vandalism report...
|Feb '17
|mike
|1
|Hard times keep car repo man busy (Mar '09)
|Feb '17
|Mydawgz
|57
|Review: Maryland Pain Management, Medical Acupu...
|Feb '17
|Alllen
|1
|Dead cat on Allegheny
|Nov '16
|Game Saint
|1
|noise pollution
|Oct '16
|trixie
|1
|Why is Jody LeCornu's case not solved? Jenny Le... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|JennyLeCornuCarrieri
|1
Find what you want!
Search Parkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC