Armed man shot by an officer in Parkville Wednesday morning, police say
Baltimore County police shot a 27-year-old man who attempted to reach for a gun early Wednesday morning in Parkville, the department said in a statement. Police did not have information on the man's condition Wednesday morning and have not identified him or the officer.
