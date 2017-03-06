Victim in fatal Parkville house fire identified as 28-year-old man
Authorities on Monday identified the victim of a fatal Parkville-area house fire Sunday as a 28-year-old man. Daniel James Hutchins was found dead by Baltimore County firefighters on the second floor master bedroom of his home in 8700 block of Lackawanna Avenue, fire officials said.
