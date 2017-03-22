Teen found dead in Parkville

Teen found dead in Parkville

The man, identified as Emmanuel Ime Enyam, 18, was found around 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Dartmouth Avenue by a relative. Police said he had a gunshot wound to the upper body and was pronounced dead on the scene.

