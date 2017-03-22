Teen found dead in Parkville
The man, identified as Emmanuel Ime Enyam, 18, was found around 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Dartmouth Avenue by a relative. Police said he had a gunshot wound to the upper body and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Parkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four bias-related incidents of vandalism report...
|Feb '17
|mike
|1
|Hard times keep car repo man busy (Mar '09)
|Feb '17
|Mydawgz
|57
|Review: Maryland Pain Management, Medical Acupu...
|Feb '17
|Alllen
|1
|Dead cat on Allegheny
|Nov '16
|Game Saint
|1
|noise pollution
|Oct '16
|trixie
|1
|Why is Jody LeCornu's case not solved? Jenny Le... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|JennyLeCornuCarrieri
|1
|Should Pit Bulls Be Banned in Towson? Readers R... (May '16)
|May '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
Find what you want!
Search Parkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC