Pappas Restaurant in Parkville tempor...

Pappas Restaurant in Parkville temporarily closed following a fire

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Pappas Restaurant and Sports Bar in Parkville is working to reopen after a small fire damaged part of the building on Friday. Crews are working to repair the restaurant's carryout area, where a small fire occurred Friday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Four bias-related incidents of vandalism report... Feb 10 mike 1
News Hard times keep car repo man busy (Mar '09) Feb 10 Mydawgz 57
Review: Maryland Pain Management, Medical Acupu... Feb 10 Alllen 1
Dead cat on Allegheny Nov '16 Game Saint 1
noise pollution Oct '16 trixie 1
Why is Jody LeCornu's case not solved? Jenny Le... Sep '16 JennyLeCornuCarrieri 1
News Should Pit Bulls Be Banned in Towson? Readers R... (May '16) May '16 Fitus T Bluster 1
See all Parkville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkville Forum Now

Parkville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Parkville, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,855 • Total comments across all topics: 279,380,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC