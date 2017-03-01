Police: Burglars Ransacked Parkville Home, Killed Pet Turtle
Baltimore County Police have an arrest warrant and are looking for a man they say may have killed a pet turtle during a burglary in Parkville. Police say that sometime in the overnight hours of Jan. 20 to 21, while the victim was out, two men entered a home in the unit block of Barnwell Court through an unsecured ground floor window.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.
Add your comments below
Parkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four bias-related incidents of vandalism report...
|Feb 10
|mike
|1
|Hard times keep car repo man busy (Mar '09)
|Feb 10
|Mydawgz
|57
|Review: Maryland Pain Management, Medical Acupu...
|Feb 10
|Alllen
|1
|Dead cat on Allegheny
|Nov '16
|Game Saint
|1
|noise pollution
|Oct '16
|trixie
|1
|Why is Jody LeCornu's case not solved? Jenny Le...
|Sep '16
|JennyLeCornuCarrieri
|1
|Should Pit Bulls Be Banned in Towson? Readers R... (May '16)
|May '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
Find what you want!
Search Parkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC