Police arrest man suspected of killing Donatella the pet turtle

A suspect in the killing of a pet turtle was apprehended Tuesday in Baltimore after authorities sought the public's help to find him. On Monday, Baltimore County police said they were searching for Michael Kennard Jones, 23, of Baltimore, who was wanted on charges of first-degree burglary and aggravated cruelty to kill an animal after he allegedly impaled a pet turtle named Donatella with a knife-sharpener during a burglary last month in Parkville, Md.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.