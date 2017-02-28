Police arrest man suspected of killing Donatella the pet turtle
A suspect in the killing of a pet turtle was apprehended Tuesday in Baltimore after authorities sought the public's help to find him. On Monday, Baltimore County police said they were searching for Michael Kennard Jones, 23, of Baltimore, who was wanted on charges of first-degree burglary and aggravated cruelty to kill an animal after he allegedly impaled a pet turtle named Donatella with a knife-sharpener during a burglary last month in Parkville, Md.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Parkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four bias-related incidents of vandalism report...
|Feb 10
|mike
|1
|Hard times keep car repo man busy (Mar '09)
|Feb 10
|Mydawgz
|57
|Review: Maryland Pain Management, Medical Acupu...
|Feb 10
|Alllen
|1
|Dead cat on Allegheny
|Nov '16
|Game Saint
|1
|noise pollution
|Oct '16
|trixie
|1
|Why is Jody LeCornu's case not solved? Jenny Le...
|Sep '16
|JennyLeCornuCarrieri
|1
|Should Pit Bulls Be Banned in Towson? Readers R... (May '16)
|May '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
Find what you want!
Search Parkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC