Officials: Two men dead after fires since Friday in Baltimore County

Two men have died in fires since Friday, one in Middle River and another in Parkville, Baltimore County police said. On Tuesday, 56-year-old David Meredith Smith, of the 2600 block of E. Putty Hill Avenue in Parkville, died of injuries suffered in an apartment fire at the same address.

