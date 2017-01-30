Baltimore County police release body-...

Baltimore County police release body-cam footage after man shot by police last week

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore County police released video Monday from an officer's body-worn camera related to an incident in which a man was fatally shot by police last week. The nighttime video captured audio of officers telling the man to come out with his hands up and without a weapon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hard times keep car repo man busy (Mar '09) 9 hr cmzehnlern 55
Dead cat on Allegheny Nov '16 Game Saint 1
noise pollution Oct '16 trixie 1
Why is Jody LeCornu's case not solved? Jenny Le... Sep '16 JennyLeCornuCarrieri 1
News Should Pit Bulls Be Banned in Towson? Readers R... (May '16) May '16 Fitus T Bluster 1
News Hundreds show support for housing bill in Balti... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Fitus T Bluster 1
Jolly Shows carnival returns to White Marsh Mal... (Apr '16) Apr '16 montydad5000 1
See all Parkville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkville Forum Now

Parkville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Parkville, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,709 • Total comments across all topics: 278,408,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC