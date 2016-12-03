Super bowling in Timonium: Ravens hel...

Super bowling in Timonium: Ravens help fundraiser for player's foundation, holiday gift program

Saturday Dec 3 Read more: The Maryland Gazette

Ravens DB/LB Anthony Levine Sr. and RB Terrance West hosted a Celebrity Bowling Night Friday at the AMF Bowling Lanes in Timonium. Those who attended brought toys that will be donated to the Terrance West B.W.I. Foundation and the United Way Adopt-A-Family Holiday Drive.

