School air conditioning contracts approved
The county Board of Education approved more than $18 million in contracts to upgrade electrical systems and install air conditioning at four Dundalk elementary schools. The school system will work with principals who, in turn, will keep their communities informed about the work, said Pete Dixit, executive director of the Department of Physical Facilities, at a Contracts Committee meeting before the full board vote.
