Court says Baltimore County needs state approval to sell Dundalk government center
A state appeals court this week dealt a blow to Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz 's plan to sell an old government center in Dundalk to a developer for a future shopping center. The Maryland Court of Special Appeals ruled Wednesday the deal needs approval of top state officials - a step Gov. Larry Hogan has not previously been willing to take.
Parkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dead cat on Allegheny
|Nov '16
|Game Saint
|1
|noise pollution
|Oct '16
|trixie
|1
|Why is Jody LeCornu's case not solved? Jenny Le...
|Sep '16
|JennyLeCornuCarrieri
|1
|Should Pit Bulls Be Banned in Towson? Readers R... (May '16)
|May '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
|Hundreds show support for housing bill in Balti... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
|Jolly Shows carnival returns to White Marsh Mal... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|montydad5000
|1
|It's a Happy New Year for Truck Driver, who is ... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Prayer
|1
