City Firefighter Charged With 2015 Arson Allegedly Set Fire To Own...
Baltimore County Police say Joseph Alphonzo Heinze II, 33, of the 3300 block of Taylor Avenue in Parkville is charged with first-degree arson and is held without bail at Baltimore County Detention Center. On Dec. 22 of last year, police and fire crews responded to a home in the 3900 block of Cutty Sark Road, where they found the first floor of the home ablaze.
