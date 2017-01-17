City Firefighter Charged With 2015 Ar...

City Firefighter Charged With 2015 Arson Allegedly Set Fire To Own...

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

Baltimore County Police say Joseph Alphonzo Heinze II, 33, of the 3300 block of Taylor Avenue in Parkville is charged with first-degree arson and is held without bail at Baltimore County Detention Center. On Dec. 22 of last year, police and fire crews responded to a home in the 3900 block of Cutty Sark Road, where they found the first floor of the home ablaze.

