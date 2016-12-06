Beth LaPenotiere | Harford County Public Library
Harford County Public Library has appointed Beth LaPenotiere senior administrator, public services. LaPenotiere will be responsible for developing, planning and executing library objectives by implementing programs and activities that support the library's public service goals.
