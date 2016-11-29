Loyola Blakefield graduate Van Brooks has turned life-altering tragedy into triumph
Van Brooks' roots in the Towson community are apparent inside the youth center he opened and operates in West Baltimore's Franklin Square community, where he grew up and still lives. The walls of the center for sixth- to eighth-graders are blue and yellow, the colors of Brooks' high school alma matter, Loyola Blakefield.
Parkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dead cat on Allegheny
|Nov '16
|Game Saint
|1
|noise pollution
|Oct '16
|trixie
|1
|Why is Jody LeCornu's case not solved? Jenny Le...
|Sep '16
|JennyLeCornuCarrieri
|1
|Should Pit Bulls Be Banned in Towson? Readers R... (May '16)
|May '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
|Hundreds show support for housing bill in Balti... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
|Jolly Shows carnival returns to White Marsh Mal... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|montydad5000
|1
|It's a Happy New Year for Truck Driver, who is ... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Prayer
|1
