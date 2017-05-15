School Called off in Armour Due to Storm Damage
School has been called off in Armour today because of early morning storm damage. According to Mike Gillispie with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, damage was reported in the Armour area around 8:00 Monday morning.
