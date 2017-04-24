Former Parkston prep coach sentenced ...

Former Parkston prep coach sentenced for stealing from team

A Sioux Falls man convicted of embezzling from the Parkston High School football team while serving as coach will spend about 2 ½ months in jail. Thirty-year-old Tony Axtell pleaded no contest in February to embezzling about $9,500 in the fall of 2015.

