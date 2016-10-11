Tripp-Delmont Delays Consolidation Decision
Monday night, the Tripp-Delmont School Board tabled any action on consolidation of the school district. The Mitchell Daily Republic reports that instead of voting on the matter at last night's meeting, the board decided to postpone any actin until further information can be gathered from both the Armour and Parkston school districts.
