Teddy bears, be gone: Lawmakers crack down on pot billboards
Washington state lawmakers are looking to crack down on roadside marijuana billboards that feature cannabis plants, cuddly animals or other images they fear could attract children to the drug. The Legislature on Thursday passed a wide-ranging set of tweaks to the state's marijuana laws, including new rules for what can and can't appear on pot billboards.
