Sheriff's deputy injured in crash south of Tacoma identified
Authorities have identified a Pierce County deputy who was injured in a head-on collision south of Tacoma as 34-year-old David Rose. The News Tribune reports Rose remained hospitalized Wednesday after the Tuesday crash in his vehicle was hit by a pickup truck in Parkland.
