New FEMA maps show hundreds of Pierce Co. residents may need
New FEMA flood-mapping has determined that 800 properties that weren't considered "high risk" for flooding before, now fall under that category. "This is a very ugly lakefront property, I guess," shrugged Parkland homeowner Diane Olson-Howard looking through her fence gate to a giant pool of water in the greenbelt behind her home.
