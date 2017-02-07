Deputies search for older truck used in pedestrian hit and run

Traffic investigators with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department are looking for an older model truck missing a side viewer mirror after a pedestrian was hit and critically injured. Just after 1 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2 deputies responded to a report of a customer who had broken a fence and was trying to fight with other patrons at the Hard Luck Bar & Grill on Park Avenue South in Parkland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tacoma Weekly.