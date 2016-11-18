Man punched in Parkland dies week later of injuries
A man who was knocked unconscious in a fight last week outside a Parkland marijuana store died of his injuries Tuesday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department. Thomas Jefferson, 54, was found lying on the sidewalk in the 13000 block of Pacific Avenue South about 2:25 p.m. Nov. 9. For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Add your comments below
Parkland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16)
|5 hr
|Chris K
|29
|Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15)
|Dec 18
|Tacoma business o...
|5
|Party specifics in TAC
|Dec 16
|Dezblowcaine
|3
|Interfor Completes Sale of Tacoma Sawmill Property
|Dec 2
|Ted Smith
|1
|Tacoma Asatru Kindred
|Dec 1
|Bolling
|1
|Officer shot earlier in Tacoma, Wash., has died
|Nov 30
|openmind693
|1
|lost cat
|Nov 26
|Concerned family
|1
Find what you want!
Search Parkland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC