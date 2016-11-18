Man punched in Parkland dies week lat...

Man punched in Parkland dies week later of injuries

Nov 18, 2016 Read more: Wenatchee World

A man who was knocked unconscious in a fight last week outside a Parkland marijuana store died of his injuries Tuesday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department. Thomas Jefferson, 54, was found lying on the sidewalk in the 13000 block of Pacific Avenue South about 2:25 p.m. Nov. 9.

