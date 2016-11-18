Man punched in Parkland dies week later of injuries

A man who was knocked unconscious in a fight last week outside a Parkland marijuana store died of his injuries Tuesday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department. Thomas Jefferson, 54, was found lying on the sidewalk in the 13000 block of Pacific Avenue South about 2:25 p.m. Nov. 9. For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.

