Mom gave kids heroin as a feel-good medicine,a charges say
A Parkland, Wash., woman accused of giving her three small children heroin as "feel-good medicine" was arraigned Monday afternoon in Pierce County Superior Court. Ashlee Hutt, 24, faces three counts each of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance to a minor, second-degree criminal mistreatment and second-degree child assault.
