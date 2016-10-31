Mom gave kids heroin as a feel-good medicine,a charges say

Mom gave kids heroin as a feel-good m...

Oct 31, 2016

A Parkland, Wash., woman accused of giving her three small children heroin as "feel-good medicine" was arraigned Monday afternoon in Pierce County Superior Court. Ashlee Hutt, 24, faces three counts each of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance to a minor, second-degree criminal mistreatment and second-degree child assault.

