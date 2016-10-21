Man, 22, vanishes after visiting brot...

Man, 22, vanishes after visiting brother at UW

Oct 21, 2016

Young Gwang Hills, 22, of Parkland, went missing Saturday after a visit to his brother's home at the University of Washington in Seattle. Young Gwang Hills, 22, of Parkland, went missing Saturday after a visit to his brother's home at the University of Washington in Seattle.

