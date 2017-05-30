Wood County drive-by shooting under investigation
The Wood County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning on Core Road across the street from the 911 Center, Sheriff Steve Stephens said. The incident at 910 Core Road occurred around 2:20 a.m., Stephens said.
