Wood County Board of Education OKs purchase of Fenton property for new school

Photo by Jeffrey Saulton Wood County Schools Assistant Superintendent Mike Fling, left, outlines specifics on the heating and air conditioning projects as board members Ron Tice and Jimmy Asbury and Superintendent John Flint listen Thursday. Photo by Jeffrey Saulton Wood County Schools Assistant Superintendent Mike Fling, left, outlines specifics on the heating and air conditioning projects as board members Ron Tice and Jimmy Asbury and Superintendent John Flint listen Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.