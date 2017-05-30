Wood County Board of Education OKs pu...

Wood County Board of Education OKs purchase of Fenton property for new school

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Photo by Jeffrey Saulton Wood County Schools Assistant Superintendent Mike Fling, left, outlines specifics on the heating and air conditioning projects as board members Ron Tice and Jimmy Asbury and Superintendent John Flint listen Thursday. Photo by Jeffrey Saulton Wood County Schools Assistant Superintendent Mike Fling, left, outlines specifics on the heating and air conditioning projects as board members Ron Tice and Jimmy Asbury and Superintendent John Flint listen Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
PHS football coach candidates 1 hr PHS football parent 1
Have a cheating husband that can't satisfy me w... 2 hr Hornyone 13
brooke allen 13 hr a salty bitch 1
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 13 hr Weepy 4,205
Rick Sears (Jun '16) 23 hr Oldqueenlooseasag... 3
rent help? Wed l 2
Ole Justin Anderson May 30 Goonie Anderson 11
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Gunman
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,529 • Total comments across all topics: 281,465,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC