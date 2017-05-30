Planet Fitness employees, bystanders recognized for coming to man's aid with CPR, defibrillator

Photo by Evan Bevins Back, from left, Parkersburg resident Kris Miller, Vienna resident Neil Hickey, Murphytown resident Mike Carpenter, Parkersburg resident Jeromy Barker, Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce, Parkersburg Fire Chief Jason Matthews and front, from left, Planet Fitness team member John K. Wilson Jr., Planet Fitness Director of Operations for West Virginia and Pennsylvania Gary Williams, Fire Department Pvt. Jody Ludwig, St. Joseph's Ambulance Service paramedic Jeff Propps and St. Joseph's EMT John Bennett pose for a photo Friday at Planet Fitness in Parkersburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.