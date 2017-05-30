Parkersburga s City Park goes to the dogs for Walk Your Paws
Photo by Wayne Towner Dr. Shanna Hickenbottom, left, and Ashton Inman, right, a certified veterinarian assistant, give shots to Kobe on Saturday through the vaccination clinic at the Elinor K. Ross Memorial Walk Your Paws at City Park. The event is a fundraiser for the Humane Society of Parkersburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|5 hr
|earl
|4,211
|rent help?
|10 hr
|amazed
|6
|Ole Justin Anderson
|Fri
|Hornyone
|12
|PHS football coach candidates
|Fri
|PHS football parent
|1
|Have a cheating husband that can't satisfy me w...
|Fri
|Hornyone
|13
|brooke allen
|Thu
|a salty bitch
|1
|Rick Sears (Jun '16)
|Jun 1
|Oldqueenlooseasag...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC