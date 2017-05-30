Parkersburga s City Park goes to the dogs for Walk Your Paws

Photo by Wayne Towner Dr. Shanna Hickenbottom, left, and Ashton Inman, right, a certified veterinarian assistant, give shots to Kobe on Saturday through the vaccination clinic at the Elinor K. Ross Memorial Walk Your Paws at City Park. The event is a fundraiser for the Humane Society of Parkersburg.

