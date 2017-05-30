Parkersburg Art Center displays new exhibits
Three new exhibits will open at the Parkersburg Art Center, with a reception from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday. On display in the Main and Boll Galleries are works by Gary Pettigrew, retired head of the Fine Art Department at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, and by Chris Dutch and Robin Hammer, renowned mixed media artists from Charleston, W.Va., in an exhibit titled The reception is open to the public.
