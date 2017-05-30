Good Shepherd Episcopal Church to hos...

Good Shepherd Episcopal Church to host choir concert

The Touring Choirs of the Choir School of St. Peter's Episcopal Church of Charlotte, N.C., will offer a concert in Parkersburg on June 15 at 7 p.m. Talented young singers from Charlotte's renowned youth community choir will perform a live concert featuring both sacred and secular selections. Ben Outen is the choir's artistic director and Elizabeth Lenti is the assistant director.

