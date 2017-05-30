Good Shepherd Episcopal Church to host choir concert

The Touring Choirs of the Choir School of St. Peter's Episcopal Church of Charlotte, N.C., will offer a concert in Parkersburg on June 15 at 7 p.m. Talented young singers from Charlotte's renowned youth community choir will perform a live concert featuring both sacred and secular selections. Ben Outen is the choir's artistic director and Elizabeth Lenti is the assistant director.

