Wood County, Wirt County implement text-to-911
Photo by Jess Mancini Dispatcher Patrick Smith of the Wood-Wirt County Central Dispatch sits at monitors where emergency Text-to-911 messages are received. The 911 center has been testing the new system and on Friday announced its availability.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justin Anderson and homosexuality
|3 hr
|Shumanina
|17
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|3 hr
|Snitcinbebitchin
|4,142
|Jay Hart
|Fri
|Curious
|1
|Please be careful and do not go to the Goodyear...
|Fri
|Mustang dad
|3
|Tamara Briggs
|Thu
|Trotter
|9
|The truth behind the Goodyear on Garfield ave i...
|May 11
|rick sears
|3
|Freddie Scott is a rapist.
|May 11
|Geralt
|3
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC