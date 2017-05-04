Wood County Technical Center holds luncheon

Photo Provided Cooperative Education students and their assignments for the 2016-2017 school year: Front row, Baileigh Lewis-VanDevender Middle School; Sydni Harris-Parkersburg South Registrar's Office; Sean Marks-Blennerhassett Middle School; Abby Gonzales-Hamilton Middle School, and Taylor Garner- Parkersburg High Athletic Office. Back row: Shay Linder-WCTC Office; Kelsey Fleming-Parkersburg High Registrar's Office; Allie Vaughan-Project Aware; Bobby Foggin-Franklin Elementary School; Justyn Tennant-Wood County Recreation Commission; Destiney Wells-Parkersburg South Attendance Office, and Mickinzie Smith-Parkersburg South Main Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.