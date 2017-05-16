Wood County law enforcement look for ...

Wood County law enforcement look for drug trafficking designation

The Parkersburg Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force is hoping Wood County will be designated as a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, which would enable further coordination with federal, state and local law enforcement officials to combat problems related to drug use. The task force consists of the West Virginia State Police, the Wood County Sheriff's Office, the Parkersburg Police Department and the Williamstown Police Department.

