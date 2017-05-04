Wood County homeless count sees increase
The latest Point in Time count showed a slight increase in the official number of homeless individuals in Wood County, but that only tells part of the story. The winter count, conducted on Jan. 25 by volunteers and agencies assisting the homeless, tallied 94 people - 65 in the Salvation Army and Latrobe Street Mission shelters and 29 individuals.
