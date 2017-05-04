Wood County homeless count sees increase

Wood County homeless count sees increase

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

The latest Point in Time count showed a slight increase in the official number of homeless individuals in Wood County, but that only tells part of the story. The winter count, conducted on Jan. 25 by volunteers and agencies assisting the homeless, tallied 94 people - 65 in the Salvation Army and Latrobe Street Mission shelters and 29 individuals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Justin Anderson and homosexuality 19 hr Jarjar 5
Sandra Morris Guthrie Facebook Parkersbug, WV Sat Evil 27
Darth vapor coming soon ? Sat Ashes 1
Freddie Scott is a rapist. Fri ignoredvictim 1
Lakota lott (Feb '16) Fri i hit it 22
inspection scam at goodyear on garfield ave Fri FrederickFussmucker 2
Amanda Boyd used to work at wild suzis (Mar '16) May 4 Anon 15
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,317 • Total comments across all topics: 280,838,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC