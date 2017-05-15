Wood County commissioners vote to keep H.O.M.E. plan
The Wood County Commission Monday unanimously voted to continue the county's association with the Parkersburg/Wood County H.O.M.E. Consortium Annual Plan for 2017-18. The commission held a short discussion with Ryan Barber, development projects administrator for the city of Parkersburg.
