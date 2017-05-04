Wood County Commission seeks opinion ...

Wood County Commission seeks opinion on board service

23 hrs ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

The Wood County Commission is going to ask the West Virginia Attorney General's Office for a legal opinion on whether someone can serve on the Wood County Building Commission and on other commissions at the same time. The commission met Thursday with Cam Siegrist, attorney representing the Wood County Building Commission, as well as building commission members Charlie Matthews and Dan Marshall.

Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

