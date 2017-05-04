Wood County authorities called to apa...

Wood County authorities called to apartment with dead woman

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Wood County sheriff's deputies and West Virginia State Police were called to an apartment in the Abbey Village complex on West Virginia 47 on Wednesday evening. Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens said from the Wood County Central Telecommunications Center the call was about a deceased female.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sandra Morris Guthrie Facebook Parkersbug, WV 4 hr Tapped out 2017 25
Freddie Scott is a rapist. 6 hr ignoredvictim 1
Justin Anderson and homosexuality 13 hr Ducasse 4
Lakota lott (Feb '16) 14 hr i hit it 22
inspection scam at goodyear on garfield ave 15 hr FrederickFussmucker 2
Amanda Boyd used to work at wild suzis (Mar '16) Thu Anon 15
Josh Mcdaniels Wed DaveF 1
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,419 • Total comments across all topics: 280,803,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC