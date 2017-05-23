Wood BOE meets Wednesday in early ses...

Wood BOE meets Wednesday in early session

The Wood County Board of Education meets Wednesday to hold an employee hearing and purchase the Fenton Art Glass property in Williamstown. The meeting begins at 4:30 p.m. with an employee hearing at the 13th and Plum Street offices in Parkersburg and is open to the public.

