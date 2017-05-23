Wood BOE meets Wednesday in early session
The Wood County Board of Education meets Wednesday to hold an employee hearing and purchase the Fenton Art Glass property in Williamstown. The meeting begins at 4:30 p.m. with an employee hearing at the 13th and Plum Street offices in Parkersburg and is open to the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|7 hr
|Chris
|4,201
|Amy Gough s and a property research (Sep '12)
|15 hr
|Scott gough
|16
|Nick Null
|Mon
|Proudtobeanamerican
|14
|Have a cheating husband that can't satisfy me w...
|Mon
|Just me
|4
|Backpage
|Mon
|SRB85
|3
|Ole Justin Anderson
|May 20
|Curious1
|6
|Jason Patterson
|May 20
|Hmmmm
|5
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC