West Virginia special legislative ses...

West Virginia special legislative session off to a rocky start

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

The first day of the special session of the West Virginia Legislature to formulate the state's budget was off to a rocky start as the Republican leadership said Gov. Jim Justice was not prepared to conduct the business of the state. Going into the special session Thursday, the governor had indicated he wanted to see initiatives he outlined adopted, including a rise in the gas tax and an increase in DMV fees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sandra Morris Guthrie Facebook Parkersbug, WV 4 hr Tapped out 2017 25
Freddie Scott is a rapist. 6 hr ignoredvictim 1
Justin Anderson and homosexuality 13 hr Ducasse 4
Lakota lott (Feb '16) 14 hr i hit it 22
inspection scam at goodyear on garfield ave 15 hr FrederickFussmucker 2
Amanda Boyd used to work at wild suzis (Mar '16) Thu Anon 15
Josh Mcdaniels Wed DaveF 1
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,419 • Total comments across all topics: 280,803,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC