Undercurrent Music Festival set for Point Park Marketplace
Undercurrent Music Festival, featuring 14 artists, will be held from 2-10 p.m. May 13 at Point Park Marketplace, 113 Ann St. in Parkersburg. Doors open at 2 p.m. with musical groups and musicians performing on two stages.
