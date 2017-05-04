Undercurrent Music Festival set for P...

Undercurrent Music Festival set for Point Park Marketplace

23 hrs ago

Undercurrent Music Festival, featuring 14 artists, will be held from 2-10 p.m. May 13 at Point Park Marketplace, 113 Ann St. in Parkersburg. Doors open at 2 p.m. with musical groups and musicians performing on two stages.

Parkersburg, WV

