Two arrested in Parkersburg methamphetamine investigation

On Friday, at about 11:15 a.m. uniformed officers and detectives went to 3504 Hemlock Ave. to execute a search warrant obtained based on information from the traffic stop, police said. In the traffic stop in the area of 20th Street and Dudley Avenue officers located about 36 grams of suspected methamphetamine, police said.

