Todd Burge contributes to Little Jimmy Dickens tribute album

You'll find Parkersburg's Todd Burge on the list of West Virginia Music Hall of Fame members Bill Withers, Connie Smith, Charlie McCoy, Tim O'Brien, Kathy Mattea, Russ Hicks, and Bob Thompson who are appearing on a Little Jimmy Dickens tribute album. The list also includes Landau Murphy Jr., Ann Magnuson, Larry Groce, Mollie O'Brien and Julie Adams, Robert Shafer, Michael Lipton, John Thornton and John Lilly.

