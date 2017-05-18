Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down
UP: To the annual Calhoun Stargaze event this weekend, which reminds us all what a treasure we have here in West Virginia. Still being wild and wonderful means there is enough left untouched to give us a window to the cosmos, in this case, because there is so little light pollution near Grantsville.
