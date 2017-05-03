Suspect in pepper spray, stun gun rob...

Suspect in pepper spray, stun gun robbery arrested

Police have arrested a Parkersburg woman in connection with a recent robbery in which pepper spray and a stun gun were used on a clerk at the City Perk Cafe video lottery parlor on Seventh Street.

